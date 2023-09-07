ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 152,972 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,923,000 after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,213,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,237,000 after purchasing an additional 282,713 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,929,000 after buying an additional 324,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $122.86 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $159.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.98 and a 200-day moving average of $124.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 90.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SRPT

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 34,867 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,645,085.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 34,867 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 213,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,645,085.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.