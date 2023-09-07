ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,427 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 111,968 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

