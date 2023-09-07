ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 12,428 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,428 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in CareDx were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CareDx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

CareDx Price Performance

CDNA opened at $8.81 on Thursday. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $20.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. CareDx had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 14,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $124,987.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,647.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 14,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $124,987.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,647.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 309,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,853.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,992 shares of company stock valued at $339,996 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CareDx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

About CareDx

(Free Report)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

