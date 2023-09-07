ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 18,465 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,465 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. State Street Corp boosted its position in Infosys by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after buying an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Infosys by 7.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,111,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,232,000 after purchasing an additional 841,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,668 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Infosys by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 8,530,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,766,000 after purchasing an additional 222,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Infosys by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,130,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

