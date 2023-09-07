ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 46,820 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,820 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at $46,993,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 8,687,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,231,000 after buying an additional 1,832,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after buying an additional 1,655,150 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3,812.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after buying an additional 1,595,116 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,881,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,202,000 after buying an additional 1,269,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.43) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

NYSE PHG opened at $21.55 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $23.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.