ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 4,686 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Natera by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Natera by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Natera by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 870,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,325,000 after acquiring an additional 206,023 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.88. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.67 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 504,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,319,868.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 504,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,319,868.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $141,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,824,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,493 shares of company stock worth $1,756,078 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

