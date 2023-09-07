ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 75,740 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,740 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 42.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TWNK opened at $27.91 on Thursday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

TWNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on TWNK

About Hostess Brands

(Free Report)

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.