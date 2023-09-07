ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $655,000 Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCO. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,213,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GCO stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $384.30 million, a PE ratio of 65.09 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity at Genesco

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.25 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $253,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,949. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GCO

Genesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.