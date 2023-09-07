ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $655,000 Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCO. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,213,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.
Genesco Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of GCO stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $384.30 million, a PE ratio of 65.09 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Insider Activity at Genesco
In other news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $253,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,949. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.
