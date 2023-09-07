ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 60,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 63.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,687 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 192.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 43,320 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 81.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 27,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 11.9% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 141,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -78.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $211.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.52 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCCS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.