ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $11.92.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 238.10%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

