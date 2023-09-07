ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,060,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,434,000 after acquiring an additional 390,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,967,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 662.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 226,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,842,000 after acquiring an additional 89,454 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,295,000 after acquiring an additional 64,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Methode Electronics from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

Methode Electronics stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.04. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.96.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.60 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

