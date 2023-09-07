ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,145 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SJW Group by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SJW Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SJW Group by 1,384.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SJW Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

SJW stock opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average of $73.29. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $57.51 and a 12-month high of $83.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.56.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

