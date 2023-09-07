Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 60.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 148,523 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FATE. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.41% and a negative return on equity of 44.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $25,029.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,846 shares of company stock worth $78,660. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FATE. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

