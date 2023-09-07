GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Raised to $65.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GTLB. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.94.

GitLab stock opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 0.18. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $62.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 530,134 shares in the company, valued at $25,313,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,580 shares of company stock worth $15,179,123 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,521,000 after acquiring an additional 228,085 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 23.9% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 53.9% during the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,437 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,778,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,222,000 after acquiring an additional 422,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

