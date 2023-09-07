GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Raised to $63.00 at TD Cowen

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.94.

GTLB stock opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 0.18. GitLab has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 530,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,313,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 530,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,179,123. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GitLab by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 5.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 55.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

