Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $252,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hawaiian by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 10.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,908.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hawaiian Stock Down 3.9 %

HA stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $391.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $16.32.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $706.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.81 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hawaiian from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hawaiian

Hawaiian Profile

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.