Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,900,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 506.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Hologic by 110.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 995,854 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,093,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

Hologic stock opened at $74.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

