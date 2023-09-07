H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Position Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth $122,918,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $58,073,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,044,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,316 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,861,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $38.90 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

