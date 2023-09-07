Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,456 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at about $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of IMO opened at $58.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.76. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3789 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.