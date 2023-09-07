Insider Selling: Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) CFO Sells 4,950 Shares of Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 67.93%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 115.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

