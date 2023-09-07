Insider Selling: Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) CMO Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $336,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:OSK opened at $102.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.82. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Oshkosh by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 74.4% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Argus raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.07.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

