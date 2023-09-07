Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,423 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth about $3,424,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IAS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Integral Ad Science from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Shares of IAS opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $113.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Integral Ad Science’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $318,412.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,582.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $318,412.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,582.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $94,638,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,975,818.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

