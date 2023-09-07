International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $148.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.89. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $33,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

