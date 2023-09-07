Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,359 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 129,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Custos Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 554,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 116,241 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $1,032,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $9,454,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $180,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

PGF opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $16.27.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

