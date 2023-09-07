iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWA opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $25.22.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

