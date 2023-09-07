Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Holdings Lowered by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,895,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 128,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at $563,484,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at $563,484,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,004,559.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,320 shares of company stock worth $20,948,017 over the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Jefferies Financial Group

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.