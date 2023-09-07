Jennifer R. Boykin Sells 1,370 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $304,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 3.6 %

HII stock opened at $209.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.65. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,142,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $427,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,598 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

