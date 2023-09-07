Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Given a C$7.15 Price Target at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners set a C$7.15 target price on Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JOY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Journey Energy from C$7.30 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Cormark set a C$7.75 price objective on Journey Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Journey Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:JOY opened at C$5.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.69. The stock has a market cap of C$356.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.44. Journey Energy has a one year low of C$4.22 and a one year high of C$6.61.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$53.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$54.60 million. Journey Energy had a net margin of 59.79% and a return on equity of 51.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Journey Energy will post 0.4248175 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

