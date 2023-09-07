Kaizen Financial Strategies Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,018 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,295,390 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,103,261,000 after acquiring an additional 254,666 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 206,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,443,000 after purchasing an additional 77,232 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 91,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,458,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $332.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $332.69 and its 200 day moving average is $309.50.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.68.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

