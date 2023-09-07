Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 722 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kaizen Financial Strategies decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $135.36 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $143.63. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

