Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

KRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

KRG opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 800.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 28,495 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.