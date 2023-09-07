Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,602 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 176.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

Kohl’s Price Performance

KSS opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.76. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -196.08%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

