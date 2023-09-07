Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Stock Holdings Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,192,000.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE KTB opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 82.45%. The business had revenue of $616.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

