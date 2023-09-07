M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in M/I Homes were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in M/I Homes by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $143,264.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,831,246.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M/I Homes stock opened at $93.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $101.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.99.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.67. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

