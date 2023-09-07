Max A. Guinn Sells 29,650 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) Director Max A. Guinn sold 29,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $384,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Titan International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $755.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $481.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.00 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 7.11%. Analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Titan International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Titan International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Titan International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Titan International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

