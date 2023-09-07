Max A. Guinn Sells 29,650 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) Director Max A. Guinn sold 29,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $384,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Titan International Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $755.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $481.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.00 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 7.11%. Analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
