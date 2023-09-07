McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stake Increased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 254,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 32,525 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $98.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.29. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $111.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $203.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.80 million. Research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total transaction of $257,363.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total transaction of $257,363.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $44,113.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,354.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

