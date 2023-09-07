Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Boosted by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,319 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,295,390 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,103,261,000 after acquiring an additional 254,666 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 59.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 206,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,443,000 after purchasing an additional 77,232 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 91,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,458,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.68.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.2 %

MSFT stock opened at $332.88 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.69 and its 200 day moving average is $309.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

