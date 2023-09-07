Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,617 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.9% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.68.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $332.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

