Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,537 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after buying an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,172,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.68.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $332.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.50. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

