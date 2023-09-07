MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc lifted its position in MongoDB by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $7,433,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $146,444.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,114,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,551 shares of company stock worth $33,875,952. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on MongoDB from $424.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Sunday. Barclays upped their price target on MongoDB from $421.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.08.

Shares of MDB opened at $382.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.14. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $439.00.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

