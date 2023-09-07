Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $523.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.19. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $595.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $5,258,425.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 190,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,611,080.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,637 shares of company stock worth $44,126,502 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

