Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.91. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.14.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $740,540 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Profile



Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

