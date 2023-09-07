Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 3,073 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cohu by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,369.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,369.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Stock Up 0.1 %

Cohu stock opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Cohu had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $168.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COHU

Cohu Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.