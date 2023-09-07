Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 8,050 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in BankUnited by 1,361.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,217,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,064,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 175.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 86.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,242,000 after acquiring an additional 340,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,967,000 after acquiring an additional 306,521 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

BankUnited Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of BKU opened at $25.62 on Thursday. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $40.22. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $488.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

