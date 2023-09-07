Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $242,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955,565 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $178,126,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $155,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $45.90 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $49.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $93.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,642 shares of company stock worth $14,830,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

