Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of SHOO opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.12. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $442.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,509.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,509.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $137,780.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $556,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Further Reading

