Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 3,071 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 21,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.37. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

