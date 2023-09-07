Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 61.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,241 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,357,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,719,000 after purchasing an additional 121,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,179,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,059,000 after buying an additional 445,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,831,000 after buying an additional 1,179,868 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,992,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,768,000 after buying an additional 156,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,509,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,587,000 after buying an additional 94,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

SVC opened at $7.97 on Thursday. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.37 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1,599.68%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

