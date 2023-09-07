Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $26.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $8,570,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,010,381 shares in the company, valued at $213,405,909.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,631 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $8,480,359.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,770,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,800,526.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $8,570,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,010,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,405,909.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,867 shares of company stock worth $20,102,637.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.