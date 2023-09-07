Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ODP were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 875.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ODP by 2,326.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ODP by 12.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ODP

In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 36,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,669,709.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,865.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $91,404.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,974.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gannfors sold 36,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,669,709.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,865.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,579 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,997. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ODP. StockNews.com lowered ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

ODP Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $53.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. ODP had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

See Also

